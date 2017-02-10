Visa interview back on for NH doctor's wife detained in Iran

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - A newlywed doctor in New Hampshire has received some good news about the process to bring his wife to the United States from Iran.

Dr. Omid Moghimi, a U.S. citizen who works at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, says a visa interview for his wife was canceled after President Donald Trump's executive order took effect barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

A judge later blocked the order and an appeals court on Thursday refused to reinstate it.

Moghimi says he's heard from New Hampshire's senators that the interview will take place next week.

The couple married in 2015 and went through months of paperwork to bring her to the U.S.

The president's ban affected travelers from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

