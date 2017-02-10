Vt. resort owner's fraud trial looks set for 2018

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The trial of a Miami businessman accused of massive fraud involving foreign investors' money in Vermont developments is expected to start in the fall of 2018, not this fall as court documents previously suggested.
The Caledonian Record newspaper in Vermont reports that a federal judge recently indicated the trial of Ariel Quiros would begin in the fall of 2018.
Quiros is owner of the Jay Peak ski resort. He and former resort president Bill Stenger were accused by Vermont and by the Securities and Exchange Commission of misusing $200 million raised from foreign investors. Quiros is also accused of improperly diverting $50 million for personal use.
Stenger has settled with the SEC. Lawyers for Quiros have said he will be cleared of wrongdoing.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Related Stories:
Officials: Receiver paid taxes on Burke, Jay ski resorts
Contractors offered partial payment amid fraud allegations
Vt. ski resort owner denies SEC civil fraud charges
Judge OKs $1.9M for receiver in Jay Peak fraud cleanup
Ski resort owner: Insurer must pay for defense in fraud case
Jay Peak set to open Saturday with financial challenges
Ruling backs case against Quiros
More investors sue businessman in Vermont fraud case
Officials: Burke Mountain ski resort taxes not paid on time
Receiver: Jay Peak late on property taxes
Federal judge releases $80k for Quiros' attorney fees
Kingdom Con case unfolds in a Miami courtroom
Receiver may borrow money to complete Northeast Kingdom project
Supporting NEK businesses in the shadow of EB-5 scandal
Quiros challenges SEC over Vermont projects
EB-5 investors file class-action lawsuit in Florida
Kingdom Con sharp contrast to EB-5 success stories
Shumlin: Potential buyers seek space in downtown Newport
Judge unfreezes some assets of businessman accused of fraud
Officials: Ski resorts to stay open despite alleged Kingdom Con
Ski resort owner's lawyer: Fraud allegations 'flat false'
EB-5 investors anxious about immigration status after alleged NEK fraud
Can Jay Peak, Q Burke weather fraud scandal?
House to resume Kingdom Con email debate
New details in Shumlin administration email controversy
Burlington Rep. calls for governor and AG to release emails
Did Vermont's former governor know about alleged Kingdom Con?
Newport mayor, state leaders discuss solutions for city
Stenger says he'll be cleared of wrongdoing
Man accused in $200M fraud wants assets unfrozen
Lawmakers question administration after alleged fraud in NEK
Vt. governor's staff emails in the spotlight after alleged Kingdom con
Kingdom con raises questions about EB-5 oversight in Vt.
Former U.S. attorney for Vt. talks about fraud allegations
Regulators: Jay Peak, Q Burke owners committed massive fraud
Fraud allegations leave a hole in the heart of Newport
Developer Tony Pomerleau calls Kingdom Con 'pathetic'
Timeline of NEK development projects
Understanding EB-5: What it is and how it works
Jay Peak's 1st EB-5 investor reacts to fraud allegations
Q Burke Mountain investigation concerns local residents
Authorities secure property and change locks at Q Burke
Vermont regulators freeze funds for Q Burke Hotel project
Q Burke Mountain project could experience more delays
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.