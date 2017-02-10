New York urges safe snowmobiling after fatal accidents

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York officials are reminding snowmobilers to take precautions after a series of fatal accidents this winter.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is urging snowmobilers to wear helmets, stay on designated trails and make sure the ice is thick enough before sledding on frozen waters.

The reminder comes after two western New York brothers in their 60s died last weekend after their snowmobiles went through thin ice on an Adirondack lake.

Also, a 54-year-old man died on Jan. 31 after being ejected from his snowmobile when it crashed into a guide rail along a central New York road. And a 40-year-old man died in a snowmobile accident in the Adirondacks just days earlier.

