New York announces $40M for local sewer upgrades

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state is investing $40 million in efforts to improve local wastewater systems.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding Thursday. It will go to several communities in the North Country, the Hudson River Valley and on Long Island in the form of grants and low-cost loans.

The money will support projects to replace, expand and upgrade pipes and wastewater treatment systems.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says the money will not only pay for needed improvements but also will help to protect the environment and make communities more resilient in the face of natural disasters like floods.

The governor's budget proposal for the next fiscal year calls for $2 billion over five years to protect water quality and improve local drinking and waste water systems.

