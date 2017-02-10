Police: Man mistakenly shoots gun, bullet in neighbor's tub

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Police say a Vermont man instructing his cousin on how to handle a firearm accidentally discharged the gun, sending a bullet into his neighbor's bathtub.

The Caledonian Record reports police said 33-year-old Shawn Young, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment on Monday, but then expressed a desire at arraignment to settle the charge. A change of plea hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.

Police said the incident happened in November.

The neighbor, 68-year-old Christine Oliver, showed police a hole in her bedroom and part of the wall. The bullet was found in her bathtub. She wasn't hurt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Story:

St. J hunter charged with reckless endangerment