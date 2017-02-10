NY lawmaker pulls bill exempting farm dogs from welfare laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Legislation in New York seeking to exempt farm dogs from some animal neglect protections has been withdrawn after facing criticism from animal welfare groups.

The bill aimed to ensure farmers didn't face cruelty charges by making dogs work outside on very hot or cold days. It would have legally reclassified farm dogs as "livestock" and not "domesticated animals."

The Humane Society said the bill would create a second class of canine, less protected by cruelty and neglect laws. New York State Director Brian Shapiro says it could have potentially led to unscrupulous breeders opening inhumane puppy mills by claiming the dogs were livestock.

The bills' sponsor, Democratic Assemblyman William Magee, said Thursday that he will spike the bill and said he's heard of few cruelty cases involving farm dogs.

