Company suspected of water contamination sues Vt. over new standards

Lawyers for Saint-Gobain contend Vermont's new standard for a chemical linked to cancer is junk. State leaders say the same about the company's efforts to skirt millions in cleanup costs.

In a recent court filing, Saint-Gobain accuses the state of relying on bad science to set its new standard for PFOA, a chemical linked to cancer. Company lawyers also contend Vermont abused its discretion and failed to follow the proper procedures for setting the groundwater guidelines.

"It's disappointing, I was hoping that Saint-Gobain would come to the table and right the wrongs," said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County.

The company ran a plant in North Bennington and more than 100 private wells in the area tested positive for PFOA contamination. Vermont began testing after problems with public drinking water bubbled to the surface in neighboring Hoosick Falls, New York, more than a year ago.

"Parents learned that they'd been rearing their children with contaminated water. People had cooked with it, cared for their pets and families filled water bottles for hiking trips with what they believed was clean water," said Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington County.

While legal arguments continue to play out in court, Vermont senators unanimously voted in favor of a bill that would retroactively hold the company responsible. The proposal would leave the company on the hook to pay for running town water lines to those with tainted wells at an estimated cost of $33 million.

Bennington County's senior senator compares contamination near his home to the health crisis spurred by lead-laced water in Flint, Michigan.

"We can do better than Michigan and we will do better than Michigan," said Sears.

Spokespeople for Saint-Gobain declined our request for a phone interview, but did issue a statement which reads in part, "We respect Vermont's right to set its own PFOA limits in a fair manner and based on sound science, but it's important that the State adopt a standard that is reasonably appropriate, protective, and realistic from a public health standpoint."

