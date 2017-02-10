Company suspected of water contamination sues Vt. over new standards

MONTPELIER, Vt. -
Lawyers for Saint-Gobain contend Vermont's new standard for a chemical linked to cancer is junk. State leaders say the same about the company's efforts to skirt millions in cleanup costs.
In a recent court filing, Saint-Gobain accuses the state of relying on bad science to set its new standard for PFOA, a chemical linked to cancer. Company lawyers also contend Vermont abused its discretion and failed to follow the proper procedures for setting the groundwater guidelines.
"It's disappointing, I was hoping that Saint-Gobain would come to the table and right the wrongs," said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County.
The company ran a plant in North Bennington and more than 100 private wells in the area tested positive for PFOA contamination. Vermont began testing after problems with public drinking water bubbled to the surface in neighboring Hoosick Falls, New York, more than a year ago.
"Parents learned that they'd been rearing their children with contaminated water. People had cooked with it, cared for their pets and families filled water bottles for hiking trips with what they believed was clean water," said Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington County.
While legal arguments continue to play out in court, Vermont senators unanimously voted in favor of a bill that would retroactively hold the company responsible. The proposal would leave the company on the hook to pay for running town water lines to those with tainted wells at an estimated cost of $33 million.
Bennington County's senior senator compares contamination near his home to the health crisis spurred by lead-laced water in Flint, Michigan.
"We can do better than Michigan and we will do better than Michigan," said Sears.
Spokespeople for Saint-Gobain declined our request for a phone interview, but did issue a statement which reads in part, "We respect Vermont's right to set its own PFOA limits in a fair manner and based on sound science, but it's important that the State adopt a standard that is reasonably appropriate, protective, and realistic from a public health standpoint."
Related Stories:
Should companies involved in PFOA contamination pay for water line extension?
Breaking down PFOA blood tests
Vermonters deal with the reality of tainted tap water
Health officials to discuss PFOA test results
Vt. health officials to address public's concerns about PFOA blood tests
How a NY water contamination settlement may affect Vermonters
Hoosick Falls to decide on water contamination settlement
Hoosick Falls partnership files suit over PFOA contamination
Authorities: Settlement reached over PFOA contamination in NY
Vt. legislators set drinking water standard for chemicals
Design begins for systems to replace polluted Vermont wells
Work to start on NH water project after PFOA found
PFOA update in Bennington
Town project will connect residents with PFOA wells to water
State building 3-D underground map to track PFOA movement
NY village recommended as federal Superfund cleanup site
Creating final rules on PFOA in Vermont
Village residents with contaminated water speak at hearing
Judge: State allowed to set lower PFOA limit than feds
Tests find elevated PFOA levels at Shelburne site
Aug. 30 date announced for NY Senate's PFOA hearing
Shumlin drinks from Pownal's newly clean water system
Pownal water safe to drink again
Blood tests of people with contaminated wells show high PFOA
Saint-Gobain seeks to have PFOA contamination suit dismissed
High levels of PFOA found in Shaftsbury
PFOA found in 2 more Vt. industrial sites
US House probes response to toxic chemical in NY drinking water
Hoosick Falls residents asked to limit water use
Sen. Gillibrand to discuss tainted water in Hoosick Falls
Federal health agencies asked for PFOA advice in upstate NY
Meeting in Bennington on well water contamination
New York searches statewide for industrial chemical in water
Hoosick Falls residents seek hearing on water contamination
State says Hoosick Falls water now safe to drink
Vt. environmental official: State clean-up fund running low
Residents demand answers about Pownal water contamination
Pownal municipal water contaminated with PFOA
Protecting Vermonters from chemical contamination
State: Resident PFOA blood tests several weeks away
Vermont completes water contamination testing in North Bennington
More water contamination found; 2nd community being tested
North Bennington water tests confirm widespread contamination
Tests reveal contaminated wells in North Bennington
NYC firm files class-action lawsuit over chemical in Hoosick Falls water
NY authorizes $10 million from Superfund for Hoosick water
New York holds manufacturers liable for fouled water
Help on the way for Hoosick Falls
Activist Brockovich meets with residents from town with potentially toxic water
Hoosick Falls residents fear the worst after toxic water warnings
Trail of cancer leads to Hoosick Falls tap water