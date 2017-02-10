Fire destroys Milton home

Fire destroyed a home in Milton early Friday morning.

It happened on Route 7 near Willey's Lane.

Vermont State Police fire investigators tell WCAX News it looks like ashes from the woodstove were put outside in an uncovered bucket, and strong winds blew them back onto the home's wooden deck.

The husband and wife inside the home escaped the fire but they lost everything.

"This is the third call today, so it's been a busy day for our crews. We just need to get this under control here," Milton Fire Chief Don Turner said.

Turner said the family got one of their two dogs out of the house but they're still searching for the other.