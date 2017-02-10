Investigators: Deadly South Hero fire not suspicious

Officials say a deadly fire in South Hero Thursday was not suspicious.

The fire on Route 2 killed a mother and daughter.

The state police fire investigator went back to the scene to take another look Friday morning. He told WCAX News he does not believe the fire was suspicious and that it was likely sparked by a burn pit 33 feet from the garage, which was actively burning trash.

Elinor Lawrence, 87, and Carolyn Lawrence, 54, died in that fast-moving fire.

