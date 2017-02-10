Quantcast

Northern NY man charged in overdose death

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

A Plattsburgh man is charged with selling heroin that led to another man's overdose death.

Police say on Jan. 16, Thomas Burnell, 34, sold the drugs to a man who died later that night.

If convicted, Burnell faces at least 20 years-- and up to life-- in prison.

