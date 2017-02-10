Vermont City Marathon to start earlier

After last year's sweltering marathon was called off partway through, this year's Vermont City Marathon will start earlier.

RunVermont announced they are moving the race's start time to 7 a.m., that's an hour earlier. They say it's partly in response to requests from runners, but also so runners and volunteers can have an extra hour of cooler temperatures. They say the change will make the race safer. RunVermont says they got the necessary permits from the city to make that happen.

"When you have as many folks who are involved in the race as we do, you can't please everybody all the time. So, I'm sure there will be some folks who are disappointed that it's a little bit earlier. For the late risers, we understand. But that's why we've been trying to get the notice out well in advance," said Peter Delaney, RunVermont executive director.

They had to jump through a few more permitting hoops to move the start time, but RunVermont says they took care of most of that this fall.

Also, the last mile of the course on the bike path to the waterfront is getting a makeover. They think runners will enjoy that if they're not hurting too much by the end of the race.

This year's race is May 28.

