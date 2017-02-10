Quantcast

Pond hockey tournament kicks off - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Pond hockey tournament kicks off

Posted: Updated:
COLCHESTER, Vt. -

An annual pond hockey tournament is back on Malletts Bay.

The Lake Champlain Pond Hockey Classic started Friday morning. It goes all weekend.

It's the sixth year for the tournament, which is sold out.

Some 124 teams from all over the East Coast will participate.

"A lot of times, hockey players are playing in climate-controlled rinks. So what the pond hockey classic is all about is we give the adult hockey player the ability to come out, play some outdoor hockey and enjoy themselves with their buddies, maybe drink some beers and really just hang out and have some fun," said Scott Crowder, Pond Hockey Classic commissioner. 

Over 900 players will be on the ice through Sunday when the event wraps up.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.