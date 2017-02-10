Pond hockey tournament kicks off

An annual pond hockey tournament is back on Malletts Bay.

The Lake Champlain Pond Hockey Classic started Friday morning. It goes all weekend.

It's the sixth year for the tournament, which is sold out.

Some 124 teams from all over the East Coast will participate.

"A lot of times, hockey players are playing in climate-controlled rinks. So what the pond hockey classic is all about is we give the adult hockey player the ability to come out, play some outdoor hockey and enjoy themselves with their buddies, maybe drink some beers and really just hang out and have some fun," said Scott Crowder, Pond Hockey Classic commissioner.

Over 900 players will be on the ice through Sunday when the event wraps up.