Fire kills as many as 100 calves at Northern NY farm

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (AP) - Investigators are trying to find out what started a fire that has killed as many as 100 calves at a northern New York dairy farm.

Fire officials tell the Press-Republican in Plattsburgh that the blaze had fully engulfed the barn when they arrived around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Brockway farm in the Franklin County town of Fort Covington, on the Canadian border.

More than 50 volunteer firefighters working in bitter cold conditions kept the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

Dozens of calves died and farming equipment was destroyed, but officials say the rest of the milking herd was safe and has been sent to other area farms.

