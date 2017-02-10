Visiting the UVM Greenhouse on a cold winter day

Friday was one of the coldest days so far this winter and more snow is on the way over the weekend. This would be a good time to take a tropical vacation.

There is a welcome antidote to winter in the heart of the UVM campus.

"We have 11 compartments and two corridors, and that houses different research and teaching projects," said David Heleba, UVM Greenhouse assistant manager.

The UVM Greenhouse was built in 1991 to replace the one where Stafford Hall is now located. In this 8,000-square-foot glass structure, temperatures are computer-controlled.

"We are simulating a drier temperate forest condition and the greenhouse next to us is a little bit more humid, a little warmer temperature and longer days also," said Heleba.

There are really big plants from other parts of the world, like papyrus.

"It can get 6 to 10 feet tall under the right conditions like in the greenhouse here," said Heleba.

And there are local plants, too.

"To this tiny fern that grows in ponds in Vermont, sometimes called pond scum," said Heleba.

This greenhouse is used by a number of different classes at UVM. One class that uses this greenhouse is called drawing and painting botanicals. But you don't have to be studying plant science to enjoy this greenhouse.

"I have class in like 10 minutes and I like to come in here before just to inhale some green and warm air and then go to class," said Jessica Driscoll, UVM junior.

The UVM Greenhouse is also open to the public during the week. Visitors can see cocoa plants, coffee plants and something even more unusual.

"This is one of our tropical pitcher plants. It's fairly large, it's about 12 inches tall and inside is filled with liquid about to here so as the insects are attracted to this structure, they slip and fall and down inside and are slowly digested," said Heleba.

The plant collection is always changing depending on which research is being conducted by students, so some rooms are off limits to the public, but the community is welcome inside to take a break from Old Man Winter.