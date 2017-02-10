Defense withdrawing incompetency in Herring trial

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A lawyer for a woman charged with killing a social worker and three relatives says he is withdrawing his motion to dismiss the case, based on her previous incompetency.

Jody Herring is charged with shooting social worker Lara Sobel outside her workplace in Barre in August 2015. The police believe that before shooting Sobel, Herring shot and killed three relatives. Prosecutors say she was upset about losing custody of her daughter.

Defense attorney David Sleigh said Friday that he does not have evidence that Herring is incompetent after she was examined by a psychiatrist, but would not say that she is competent.

The attorney general's office, who is prosecuting the case, says a Feb. 27 court meeting is planned in the case.

