Vermonters share love notes

A wall inside Frog Hollow, the Vermont State Craft Center on Church Street in Burlington, is bursting with love.

Last week, the center launched an interactive exhibit called the Love Wall. Organizers say it's a way to counteract the divisive atmosphere that seems to be enveloping our country now. Visitors are encouraged to write a message about love on a pink Post-it note and add it to the wall.

Frog Hollow says it has become a huge success.

"We put this up about a week ago today and it's already more than half full. And our hopes are to be overflowing past the wall throughout the month, the show is up though February 28. And it's an interactive exhibit, we want the community to feel welcome and to want to come in and express their love," said Meredith Mann of Frog Hollow.

Mann says with Valentine's Day right around the corner, maybe one romantic couple will decide to get engaged at the Love Wall.