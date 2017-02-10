Quantcast

Vermonters share love notes - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermonters share love notes

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A wall inside Frog Hollow, the Vermont State Craft Center on Church Street in Burlington, is bursting with love.

Last week, the center launched an interactive exhibit called the Love Wall. Organizers say it's a way to counteract the divisive atmosphere that seems to be enveloping our country now. Visitors are encouraged to write a message about love on a pink Post-it note and add it to the wall.

Frog Hollow says it has become a huge success.

"We put this up about a week ago today and it's already more than half full. And our hopes are to be overflowing past the wall throughout the month, the show is up though February 28. And it's an interactive exhibit, we want the community to feel welcome and to want to come in and express their love," said Meredith Mann of Frog Hollow.

Mann says with Valentine's Day right around the corner, maybe one romantic couple will decide to get engaged at the Love Wall.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.