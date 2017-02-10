Enjoying peace and warmth at the Innesfree Garden

This is an amazing, peaceful place. It is a whole other kind of landscape garden. It's Innesfree Garden in Millbrook, New York. This garden goes back to the 1920s and it's more of a landscape park. It's very subtle, it's very naturalistic. Back in the 1920s, Marion and Walter Beck bought this land and they were very influenced by Asian art.

You can tell by walking around seeing the sculptures. They wanted to reproduce some of that here, but they didn't want to keep it as a traditional Asian or Chinese garden, they wanted to create their own expression of it. So, they hired a landscape architect, Lester Collins. He was part of the Harvard School of Landscape Architecture and for 50 years, they worked together to create this landscape.

It's a beautiful place to just to walk around. They call it an American Stroll Garden. It's meant to just walk around the lake, see the beautiful water lotus, see the flowers, but mostly see the rocks, woods and sky.

There are water features almost everywhere. Notice the water features and watch the water moving around. Find the sculptures that are hidden here and there. Find places that look like little hobbit lands. The whole idea was to really experience this landscape as a personal expression of a garden. They wanted people to come here and really have a personal experience. They didn't want you to say it was just all about color. There are a lot of little hidden vignettes, such as little cup gardens, which mean they were little gardens created right around a natural feature.

So, Innisfree is the kind of garden where you should spend some time to just walk around, sit, contemplate and enjoy. It is one of the foremost beautiful landscape gardens in our country. It's different and beautiful.

~By Charlie Nardozzi