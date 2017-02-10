Quantcast

Politico: 6 Patriots to boycott White House visit

A growing number of New England Patriots say they'll be skipping a visit to the White House. 

Politico is reporting that six players will boycott the Super Bowl celebration.

Running back LeGarette Blount said Thursday, "I don't feel welcome in that house. I'll leave it at that."

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a supporter and friend of Trump. Quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick also have ties to Trump. 

