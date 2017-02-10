Quantcast

Burlington issues potential parking ban

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Burlington issued a potential parking ban for the weekend on Friday.

The city put out the potential parking ban because of the potential for big snow starting Sunday. If a ban is needed, it will be declared by 3 p.m. Sunday. You can call 658-SNOW to check for a parking ban in Burlington.

Officials remind drivers that vehicles have to be off the street from midnight to 6 a.m. or you face a $125 ticket.

