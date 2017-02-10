Quantcast

Refugees in Vermont ready for family reunions - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Refugees in Vermont ready for family reunions

Posted: Updated:
WINOOSKI, Vt. -

"For a lot of cultures, having the whole family together is what matters most," said Anna Wageling of the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program.

Temperatures in the teens were not enough to stop Bhim Mangar and Indra Karki. The Bhutanese men have been through a lot together, including over two decades in a Nepal refugee camp after fleeing oppression.

"There isn't enough words to explain the hardship and the difficulties in a refugee camp," Mangar said.

That's where some of their family has remained-- until now. Mangar's brother-in-law and sister-in-law, and Karki's sister-in-law are just arriving in the U.S.

"They have been there for the past 22 to 25 years in the refugee camp. And life is not going anywhere," Mangar said.

And despite years of planning and government approval, their families' travel plans to Winooski were pushed back because of President Trump's immigration and travel ban.

"They were really concerned and they were afraid," Karki said.

But as Trump's battle is building in the courts, families of refugees are physically building their new lives in Vermont. The Refugee Resettlement Program is loading them up with all the basic essentials, including a couch, beds and kitchen appliances. The refugee program relies on donated items so that families coming in can unpack their new lives in the U.S.

"It's a very unique gift to do what we do and interact with the amazingly brave and strong people that we do every day," Wageling said.

It's Wageling's job to find refugee families a place to call home once they arrive. She says the program she works for has kept focused on the mission and avoided distraction from the ongoing immigration debate.

"We're really just focused on doing the work that we do every day," Wageling said. "And as we've seen in the courts lately, it really isn't final."

But for Mangar's family, this is a finish line. Although he admits from experience they have another challenge ahead.

"After they arrive, they must strive and they must prove that they can do something here," Mangar said.

The resettlement program continues to prepare for new refugees headed for Burlington through next week. They say they're still unsure just how many in total are set to come here.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.