CNN's Jake Tapper to deliver Dartmouth commencement speech

A CNN anchor will be Dartmouth College's commencement speaker this year. And Jake Tapper brought "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert a special gift on the show Wednesday night.

Jake Tapper: It's a Dartmouth sweatshirt. It's because your character from the Colbert Report was a Dartmouth alumnus.

Stephen Colbert: I went to Northwestern.

Jake Tapper: I actually went to Dartmouth.

Stephen Colbert: As far as we know... fake news... you lie, you lie, you lie!

Jake Tapper: You ended up on the cover of the alumni magazine before I did.

Stephen Colbert: Yes!

Jake Tapper: Even though you have never set foot in Hanover, New Hampshire. But in any case, Dartmouth finally invited me to give the commencement address this coming June.

Fun fact: Colbert and Tapper first met while trying to interview former Vermont Governor Howard Dean in Iowa during his presidential bid.