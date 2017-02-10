Quantcast

Fan Photo of the Day: Bennington Rescue Squad EMT students - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Fan Photo of the Day: Bennington Rescue Squad EMT students

Posted: Updated:
BENNINGTON, Vt. -

This Fan Photo of the Day is of the Bennington Rescue Squad EMT students. They braved the cold for training flights at the Jeffords Welcome Center Friday. Thanks to Christopher Wright for the picture.

Click here if you have a fan photo to share with us.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.