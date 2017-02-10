Quantcast

Meet Hoop Cats Coach John Becker

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The Hoop Cats are making headlines locally and nationally. The UVM men's basketball team won its 14th straight game Thursday. They beat the University of New Hampshire 82-74 at Patrick Gym, improving their records to 12-0 in America East play.

Head Coach John Becker appeared on "The :30" to talk about the team, their spirit and the mood on campus.

