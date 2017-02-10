Protests planned for coyote killing contest

The hunt is on for coyotes. It's for a contest that organizers say will help farmers protect their livestock, but not everyone sees it that way and protesters are trying to stop it.

Protesters say they want to put an end to killing contests, but hunters tell us it's a way to get people outdoors.

At Seiple's Shoot Shop in Belmont, owner Jason Seiple cleans the gun he uses to hunt coyotes.

"They're a predator and they take down a lot of deer and rabbits, but mainly it's something to do in the winter," said Seiple.

Seiple says it's a sport he does with a group of his friends and customers, and tournaments like the coyote killing contest might be saving the state some money.

"They're overpopulated. It's cheaper to do tournaments than have the state pay bounties," said Seiple.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says there are 6,000-9,000 coyotes in Vermont. During last year's hunt, six coyotes were killed and prizes were given out to those with largest and smallest catch.

"We're not anti-hunting. We're anti-this kind of hunting," said Holly Tippett from Protect Our Wildlife.

But those who oppose the hunt say it's the way they are killed that makes the sport unethical.

"They let their dogs, if they corner them, tear them apart and that is not my idea of the fair chase and hunting values that are indigenous to Vermont," said Tippett.

Tippett organized the upcoming protest and hopes to see regulations on hunting coyotes in the future. She worries that no regulations could put people recreating in woods at risk.

"There's hardly any animals in this state that are allowed to be killed in any number possible," said Tippett.

But avid hunters like Seiple says those opposed to the hunt don't understand what's actually going on. And that the dogs he uses on hunts are just used to track coyotes, not attack them. The coyotes are killed with guns.

"You go out with a bunch of guys. I go out with a few friends and customers that do it. You go out and bring the dogs and track them and watch them work," said Seiple.

The protest is set for Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Bristol Village Green.

