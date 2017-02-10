Quantcast

Trump revives claims of voter fraud in NH

WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump has revived claims of voter fraud, arguing in a lunch meeting with senators that he and former GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte would have won in New Hampshire if not for voters bused in from out of state.

That's according to a GOP official with knowledge of Thursday's lunch conversation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it was a private meeting.

Ayotte was present for the meeting at the White House with a bipartisan group of 10 senators because she is working with Judge Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Trump's comments were first reported by Politico. There is no evidence of people being improperly bused into New Hampshire to vote.

