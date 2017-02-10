Canadian college student denied entry at Vermont border

A 19-year old Canadian college student on his way to a track meet in Boston has been refused entry into the United States.

Yassine Aber attends the University of Sherbrooke.

He was crossing the border at Stanstead, Quebec into Vermont.

Aber was born in Canada and holds a Canadian passport.

His parents are from Morocco.

Aber was questioned for five hours, fingerprinted and his phone was searched, but he was ultimately denied entry.

"The official reason is, I don't have a boarding card or valid visa or passport, but my Canadian passport expires in 2026. So, I don't understand and when we asked for more details, more information, i was told they could not give me more information and it was actually a privilege for any other people from other countries to come to the United States and they could take that privilege away at any time," said Aber.

Canadians need a passport to enter the U.S., but not a visa.

Aber is the fifth Canadian with Moroccan roots to be denied entry at one of Quebec's border points with Vermont.