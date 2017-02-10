Quantcast

Canadian college student denied entry at Vermont border - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Canadian college student denied entry at Vermont border

Posted: Updated:
DERBY LINE, Vt. -

A 19-year old Canadian college student on his way to a track meet in Boston has been refused entry into the United States.

Yassine Aber attends the University of Sherbrooke.

He was crossing the border at Stanstead, Quebec into Vermont.

Aber was born in Canada and holds a Canadian passport.

His parents are from Morocco.

Aber was questioned for five hours, fingerprinted and his phone was searched, but he was ultimately denied entry.

"The official reason is, I don't have a boarding card or valid visa or passport, but my Canadian passport expires in 2026. So, I don't understand and when we asked for more details, more information, i was told they could not give me more information and it was actually a privilege for any other people from other countries to come to the United States and they could take that privilege away at any time," said Aber.

Canadians need a passport to enter the U.S., but not a visa.

Aber is the fifth Canadian with Moroccan roots to be denied entry at one of Quebec's border points with Vermont.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.