Canadian college student denied entry at Vermont border

Vermont State Police say 23 year-old Tyler Robinson was last seen at his house on Water Street in Orleans Friday night.
Vermont State Police say 23 year-old Tyler Robinson was last seen at his house on Water Street in Orleans Friday night.
A cabin cruiser caught fire while tied to the docks at the Champlain Marina.
A cabin cruiser caught fire while tied to the docks at the Champlain Marina.
It's a delicious way to tell moms how much you love them.
It's a delicious way to tell moms how much you love them.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford spoke Sunday at the St. Michael's College graduation on the topic of leadership.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford spoke Sunday at the St. Michael's College graduation on the topic of leadership.
Police say a man drowned on Lake Champlain Saturday.
Colchester Police have identified the man that died in a canoe accident in Lake Champlain Saturday.
New York state is expanding its fight against an invasive beetle.
New York state is expanding its fight against an invasive beetle.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding rock climbers and hikers that a number of cliff areas are closed this spring to protect nesting peregrine falcons.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding rock climbers and hikers that a number of cliff areas are closed this spring to protect nesting peregrine falcons.
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, after police say he crashed his car head on into a tree.
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, after police say he crashed his car head on into a tree.