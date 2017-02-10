Dartmouth leads its carnival after day 1

With the alpine skiers racing Vermont to a draw on the slopes at the Dartmouth Skiway, the Big Green ski team got a boost from its cross country teams at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center to finish the first day of the Winter Carnival atop the standings with 456 points. The Catamounts are 40 points back in second place while Middlebury is a distant third with 341.

The men’s Nordic team put its might on display by not merely winning the 3x5K Freestyle relay, but also by taking second place as well (though that did not figure into the team score). Dartmouth’s winning threesome of senior Fabian Stocek, sophomore Gavin McEwen and junior Callan DeLine recorded a time of 36:43.0 with McEwen being the only skier in the field to boast a sub-12-minute lap at 11:57.0. Stocek began the race with the third-best time of 12:14.9, and those two performances allowed DeLine to cruise home with the victory to provide 116 points to the Big Green total on the day.

Senior Andrew Nadler, sophomore Koby Gordon and junior Luke Brown all posted solid times to take second place in 37:02.8, more than 12 seconds ahead of Williams’ trio that took the bronze.

In the women’s 3x5K Freestyle relay, once again Dartmouth boasted the fastest lap, supplied by freshman Abby Drach on the second lap in 13:56.0. No other skier broke 14 minutes, though sophomore Taryn Hunt-Smith came close with the third-best time at 14:05.2. But it was not enough as New Hampshire overtook the Big Green over the final lap to finish with an overall time of 42:30.1 while the Big Green team sported a 42:43.9. The second-place finish was good for 96 points, and the other Dartmouth group (sophomore Emily Hyde, freshman Leah Brams and junior Zoe Snow) came in fifth in 43:46.6.

Over on the Wordens Trail at the Dartmouth Skiway, the women began the giant slalom at 9 a.m. Junior Foreste Peterson, fresh off the NorAm Cup races in Colorado last week, quickly took command with the fastest first run in 1:05.88. Also among the top skiers was freshman Stephanie Currie in third with a time of 1:06.36 with Middlebury’s Caroline Bartlett sandwiched between the two. On the second run, Peterson did not let up, producing the second-best time to win the gold with a combined time of 2:07.51, more than half a second better than Vermont’s Paula Moltzan in 2:08.12. Bartlett dropped one notch into third while Currie just missed the podium in fourth in 2:09.41. Sophomore Alex Dlouhy also scored for the Big Green in ninth place (2:10.44), giving Dartmouth the team title with 122 points with Vermont second with 110.

Another Big Green skier at the NorAm Cup last week, junior Brian McLaughlin, returned to the podium with a second-place finish in the men’s giant slalom. After the first run was complete, he found himself in fourth in 1:04.42. The track sped up in the afternoon, and he was up to the task with another strong run to boost him to the silver with a combined time of 2:04.13. Senior Thomas Woolson was also in the top 10 with his time of 2:05.36, good for eighth, while freshman Tanguy Nef placed 13th in 2:05.88. Vermont managed to claim third, fourth and fifth to win the event with 124 points, and Middlebury nipped Dartmouth for second, 114-112, on the strength of Robert Cone’s victory by nearly a full second (2:03.17).

The action on the second and final day of the Winter Carnival begins on the Thomas Trail at the Dartmouth Skiway with the first run of the men’s slalom at 9 a.m. The cross country races in Craftsbury will start at 11 a.m. with the men’s 10K Classical.

