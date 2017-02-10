Vt. city clerk extends invite to Muslim woman denied at border

A Vermont city clerk wants a Muslim woman who says she was denied entry into the United States due to her religion to come to Montpelier.

Montpelier City Clerk John Odum confirmed to WCAX he was furious, embarrassed and depressed after learning what happened to Fadwa Alaoui, a Moroccan-born Canadian citizen who lives in Quebec. She claims she was turned around at the border when trying to get into Vermont this week. Odum wrote to a Canadian news outlet that interviewed Alaoui in hopes they would pass along the invitation. He's also offered to buy her lunch. According to CBC radio, she is considering the offer.

