Quantcast

Vt. city clerk extends invite to Muslim woman denied at border - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. city clerk extends invite to Muslim woman denied at border

Posted: Updated:
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A Vermont city clerk wants a Muslim woman who says she was denied entry into the United States due to her religion to come to Montpelier.

Montpelier City Clerk John Odum confirmed to WCAX he was furious, embarrassed and depressed after learning what happened to Fadwa Alaoui, a Moroccan-born Canadian citizen who lives in Quebec. She claims she was turned around at the border when trying to get into Vermont this week. Odum wrote to a Canadian news outlet that interviewed Alaoui in hopes they would pass along the invitation. He's also offered to buy her lunch. According to CBC radio, she is considering the offer.

Related Story:

Muslim Canadian woman turned away at Highgate Springs border

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.