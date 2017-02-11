Beloved teacher remembered

"It doesn't feel real," said Kelty Edraney, who is struggling with the loss of a teacher who never gave up on her.

"She would always advocate for me and fight for me when I was messing up in school, like it didn't matter that I was messing up. She would still try for me so hard. she would fight for me and there were so many teachers who wouldn't do that," Edraney said.

The high school senior had Laure Angel as a teacher advisor since 7th grade at U-32. Angel helped her get back on track and into a school pilot program that allowed her to follow her passions. They bonded over yoga, something Edraney is now hoping to turn into a career. "It's very hard after someone goes. You keep thinking about the things that you wish you would've expressed to them -- like my deep gratitude," Edraney said.

"Laure was an amazing mentor and friend to my daughter Emma at U-32," said Steve Minor, who is handling the services at Minor Funeral Home in Milton. He says we live in a society where parents often shield their children from death. "You know what, they understand death. They have animals that die and they understand that she's not going to be back. And it's okay for them to go through it," he said.

Knowing how much she did for her students, Edraney is also amazed to learn the impact she has had outside of school as well, in the hiking community, and working on social justice causes. She says Angel has left a legacy, and and that she feels deep gratitude for a teacher who saw her potential when others didn't. "I have faith that we're all going to take this pain and transform it into something she would be proud of," Edraney said.



