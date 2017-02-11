Destination Recreation: Burlington's first indoor winter brewfest

"When I take tours of breweries a lot of what I see is what we sell here," says Anne Duany-Whyte owner of Vermont Home Brew Supply. She says, a lot of what you see here started what became some of the most popular breweries in Vermont. She believes that beer from the Green Mountain State tells a little about the people.

The tradition I think in Vermont is strong just because it's not always easy to get what you want so if you're determined to get something you want you do it yourself," says Duany-Whyte.

Here in Winooski they have all the materials you need so you can become your own home brewer, but if you want to speed up the process Vermont's winter brew fest has all the Vermont beer that you can try. Happening In downtown Burlington. This indoor brew fest will feature only Vermont beer, wine, and spirits. This is the first time they're doing it with the indoor twist. Organizer Marianne Apfelbaum says, it hasn't even happened yet, and it's already a boost for businesses locally.

"The Sheraton, Burlington where we are hosting the event is all sold out and I know several other hotels in the area are also sold out," says Apfelbaum.

Like the summer brew fest in Burlington, this one is proving popular. There are two sessions and the organizer says, the afternoon is sold out. Tickets are thirty nine dollars for the morning session.

Duany-Whyte feels that Beer Festivals like the Winter Brew Fest are a perfect way to try something you might not have tasted before.

"For folks that are new to craft beer it's a great opportunity for little tastes. If you don't like it, it's a 4oz pour move onto something else. But pay attention to what you don't like cause it will guide you to what you do like," says Duany-Whyte. And for some people it may also spark an interest in making their own. "It's very obvious when someone gets the bug, there is a spark of passion."

A taste of things to come for those who enjoy beer.