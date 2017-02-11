People for and against Planned Parenthood rally in Plattsburgh

More than 100 people rallied for and against Planned Parenthood in Plattsburgh Saturday.

The rally was among hundreds of others planned across the country. Pro-life and pro-choice supporters marched back and forth outside the Planned Parenthood building on Brinkerhoff Street. Some held up signs that read: “Defund Planned Parenthood.” Critics say federal dollars should not go to organizations that provide abortions. However, Planned Parenthood supporters say it about women's health.

"I think that we have to support Planned Parenthood, so we can protect everyone's rights, because really, when you defund Planned Parenthood, all you're doing is taking the rights away from those in poverty," said Madeline McGrath, a pro-choice activist.

"I don't think that they should be getting any government funding, because that's our taxpayer dollar, and if there's so many people in this country that are against what planned parenthood is standing for and what they do in their buildings, then it's taking our money for a use that we don't agree with," said Janice Tobin, pro-life activist.

Pro-choice attendees say taking away abortion strips women of their rights. Those marching for planned parenthood say their rally was also about safe, affordable health care. Pro-life rally goers say abortion takes away the rights of the unborn.