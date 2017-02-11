How should Plattsburgh spend $10M in grant money?

Plattsburgh is deciding what to do with a 10 million dollar grant from the state to revitalize the downtown. Saturday was the public's last forum to discuss their ideas.

When Cindy Bentley first moved to Plattsburgh, she says she spent a lot of her free time across the lake.

"When I first moved here, I went to Burlington a lot, because I loved the downtown vibe there, and I just feel like the more I live here, the more I realize that I really love it, and to make it even better is just great, and I really am happy," Bentley said.

The reason Bentley – and many other city residents – are excited, is because the city is looking to make some multi-million dollar improvements downtown thanks to a 10 million dollar Downtown Revitalization Grant. For the past several months, city residents have been invited to comment and suggest ideas for what to do with all that money. On Saturday, the final public forum was held at city hall.

"Well it's been interesting for me to see the development of the project from the first public meeting til now. I think the committee's done an amazing job of taking the ideas from these public meetings and trying to put them into actual, practical plans,” said Shawn Strack, from Plattsburgh.

City officials announced 10 top priority projects for the revitalization initiative. Projects include redeveloping the Durkee street parking lot, creating public wifi access downtown, and funding improvements to the Strand Theater.

The total number of money needed for all 10 projects is more around 15 million dollars. Officials say that's because they're hoping that funding from other sources might apply to different projects. Or some projects that they think now will cost more, might cost less in the future.

"You don't want to get to the cap and that's it. This is really meant to be ongoing, and then as projects come and go, we wanna be able to move funds. Let's say one of the larger projects costs less. Then that money can be shifted to something else, and we have those things cued up so we're not scrambling to say well what's next, because we have this extra money," said Paul Dedominicas, Director of Community Development.

Bentley says she hopes the city could improve public transportation. Officials say they may consider setting up a seasonal trolley service, but that would not be funded through the governor's grant money.

"I love the idea of a trolley, and I hope by trolley they mean a real trolley, and it's fine to have it be seasonal, but I think it would be so cool since we have a lot of winter to just have it be a feature that you know that you can go downtown on this trolley I think would be great," Bentley said.

The city will submit a final plan to the state for approval at the end of February, but it could be a few years before many of the projects begin breaking ground.