U-32, South Burlington Boys play to a Tie at Cairns

The South Burlington and U-32 boys' hockey teams played to a 4-4 tie after overtime at Cairns Arena Saturday afternoon.



The Rebels got on the board first, when Michael Flaherty came up with a steal and found James Patrick in front less than a minute into the game.



But it took just a minute and a half for the Raiders to respond. With U-32 on the power play, Owen Guthrie was able to find the far post and tie the game at one.



The Rebels reclaimed the lead about 2 minutes later, with Dylan LeClair feeding Flaherty in front.



But U-32 got one more before the end of the first, Parker Schaarschmidt to Conor Barrett on the equalizer, and the two teams each added two more tallies over the final two periods.