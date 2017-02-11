Quantcast

Snowboarder dies at Killington - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Snowboarder dies at Killington

Posted: Updated:
KILLINGTON, Vt. -

Vermont State Police say a New Jersey man has died after an accident at Killington Mountain.

Investigators say 26-year-old James Meyers, from Toms River, was snowboarding with friends when he went off the trail and hit a tree. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police say Meyers was not wearing a helmet.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.