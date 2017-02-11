Quantcast

Police searching for missing snowmobilers

BENSON, Vt. -

Police in southern Vermont are searching for two missing men.    

According to Vermont State Police--  23-year-old Brandon Barrett and 32-year-old Jonathan Ryan were last seen in Benson Village Thursday evening.  

Police say the two men were riding separate snowmobiles in the area of Benson Landing and may have headed across Lake Champlain to New York. They have not been seen or heard from since.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police. 

