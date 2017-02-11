Woman robbed at gunpoint in Stowe

Some of Vermont's most talented young musicians got to show off their work without even hitting the stage.
After a lengthy investigation police made over a dozen drug arrests in Windsor County.
There is new video of a salvage operation in Colchester that didn't go as planned.
Merchants Bank has new owners and the switch to Community Bank is causing some headaches for customers.
That’s when the clerk hit the counter with her cane – and the suspect took off.
Authorities say they have found an unidentified body near Mt. Pisgah during the search for a missing man in the Northeast Kingdom.
Twelve years after Kenny Jerome was shot dead in Franklin County, the family of the farm hand is still searching for answers, and for justice. A single shot -- a deadly bullet to the chest. "It looks like it was a very targeted act," said Vermont State Police Capt. J.P. Sinclair, who heads up Vermont's Major Crimes Unit. "We knew we were dealing with somebody who knew what they were doing," said Brian Miller, a former Vermont State Police Lieut...
Authorities say one person has died in a crash involving an overturned tractor trailer hauling sand and multiple cars in Keene, New Hampshire.
