Woman robbed at gunpoint in Stowe

STOWE, Vt. -

Police in Stowe say a woman was robbed at gun point Sunday evening while walking to her car in the Sushi Yoshi Parking lot on the Mountain Road. 

The suspect was described as a white male, 5'8''-5'10", dark hair, black knit cap with red stripe, plaid shirt and dark color jacket.
Police say he fled on foot after grabbing the woman's purse. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

