Quantcast

Two dead on Lake Winnipesaukee - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Two dead on Lake Winnipesaukee

Posted: Updated:
NEW HAMPSHIRE -

Two snowmobilers are dead and another remains missing after crashing through the ice on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee.  

According to the Union Leader newspaper, rescue crews planned to resume searching for the missing snowmobiler Sunday morning. The first accident happened around noon Saturday in Moultonborough. The second took place later in the afternoon in Alton.  

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued a statement saying that, "thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time."

The governor also reminded the public of dangerous ice conditions.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.