Two dead on Lake Winnipesaukee

Two snowmobilers are dead and another remains missing after crashing through the ice on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee.

According to the Union Leader newspaper, rescue crews planned to resume searching for the missing snowmobiler Sunday morning. The first accident happened around noon Saturday in Moultonborough. The second took place later in the afternoon in Alton.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued a statement saying that, "thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time."

The governor also reminded the public of dangerous ice conditions.