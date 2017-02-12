In The Kitchen: Cabot's Cheddar Crackers

Cheddar Crackers

Ingredients

1 cup Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne), or more to taste (or your favorite herb or spice)

8 tablespoons (1 stick) Cabot Salted Butter

1 large egg, beaten

8 ounces Cabot Sharp Cheddar, grated (about 2 cup)

Pimento Cheese

Directions

Line baking sheets with parchment or coat lightly with butter.

In medium bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and cayenne or other seasoning with whisk or fork. Cut butter into small pieces and distribute throughout flour mixture.

With food processor, electric mixer with paddle attachment, pastry blender or your fingertips, beat or blend flour and butter together until butter is well incorporated.

Add egg and beat or blend for 1 to 2 minutes longer until medium-firm dough is formed. Add cheese and beat or blend for another minute or two until incorporated.

Press dough into rectangle, wrap in plastic wrap and chill in freezer for about 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375ºF.

Unwrap dough and place on lightly floured work surface. Roll out into 1/8-inch-thick (or thinner) layer. With cookie cutters, cut out crackers and place on prepared baking sheets.

Bake crackers for 8 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown. Let cool on baking sheets, then store in tightly covered container for up to one week.

Ingredients

16 ounces of Cabot Chedder, grated (about 4 cups)

1/2 cup Cabot Lowfat Greek Yogurt

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 (4-ounce) jar chopped pimentos, drained

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl until blended.