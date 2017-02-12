Julie Kelley joins weekday morning show

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Julie Kelley came to Channel 3 to be on the team that launched The Weekend morning show in September 2013.

Kelley has spent the last three and a half years working with Meteorologist Nick Borelli bringing the region news, weather and reports highlighting the people and destinations that make this region special.

Kelley, who grew up in St. Johnsbury, is joining Melissa, Gary and Alex weekday mornings from 5-7am on Channel 3.

