Dive teams locate snowmobiles of 2 missing men

Vermont and New York State Police continued the search Sunday for two missing snowmobilers who were last seen in Benson.

Vermont State Police say Brandon Barrett, 23, and Jonathan Ryan, 32, left Benson Village Thursday evening. Friday, police were notified when the two never returned home.

"We learned from the family and friends that the truck was located in a fishing pull-off in the town of Benson and that the family and friends had followed the tracks and that led to this portion of the lake here in Orwell," Vermont State Police Lt. Matthew Nally said.

Police dive teams began searching the section of Lake Champlain from shore to shore near the spot where their tracks were last seen. Sunday morning, teams located the snowmobiles in the water close to the New York shore near Putnam Station.

"Our dive team was out yesterday, and New York came out, as well. And collectively, with the boat that they have and the equipment we have, we will continue to search the area until, hopefully, we can bring closure to the family and friends," Nally said.

Conditions have been dangerous for snowmobilers across the region. Saturday afternoon, several snowmobilers went through the ice on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee; two people were killed.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the incidents that we did have today. Please keep them in your minds," said Gov. Chris Sununu, R- New Hampshire.

Authorities in Vermont say the winter storm will make their continued search efforts difficult.

"Depending on what the forecast is and what the precipitation-- the amount of snow we get-- will determine on what our efforts are going to be from this afternoon on. So, I don't know if we'll bring it to an end today or if we will continue the search tomorrow, and we'll leave that up to the dive team leader on what he determines," Nally said.

Police say they have no information that indicates the men made it to shore. They say search efforts will likely be suspended until Tuesday due to the winter storm conditions.