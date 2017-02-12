Snow leads to messy driving conditions

Heavy snow around the region is making for slick road conditions.

The snow started falling in the Champlain Valley late Sunday morning which made for slow going on Interstate 89. By Sunday afternoon the snow was falling in some spots at an inch per hour. Drivers say the conditions were slippery even with only a little snow on the road.

"Just coming from Shelburne Village, roads are starting to get slippery, people just got to take it easy, it is starting to pile up. I think we are going to get more of it tonight," said Eli Myers of Richmond.

"We saw three accidents--cars off the road--very slippery out there," said Matt Comstock, who was on his way from Boston to Milton.

"Left from Boston and it was bad, but now it's ok. It is getting worse now, I think it will be very difficult in Montreal," said Khalid Mahmood from Montreal.

There have been several accidents reported throughout the region. Police are reminding drivers to slow down and plan for extra time.