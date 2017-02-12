Gunfire unsettles Rutland neighborhood

Police in Rutland are investigating a shooting that narrowly missed an innocent bystander.

"I was sitting here, and all of a sudden I hear, 'pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,'" said MaryAnne Horton, whose house was hit by a bullet.

Horton's house was an active crime scene Sunday morning after the shooting in broad daylight.

"This is appears to us like a meeting of people who knew each other and maybe had a beef with each other. It does not appear at all to be a random incident where the public would be at risk," said Rutland City Police Commander Matthew Prouty.

It happened at the intersection of Union and Howe Street around 9 a.m. It's a residential neighborhood only a couple blocks from downtown.

MaryAnne Horton was in her home when a bullet blasted through her window. "If I hadn't gotten off the couch, one of the fragments of glass was this long, and it would have gotten me," Horton said. "The blast was just so much."

Horton wasn't hurt, but she says she is fed up with crime in her neighborhood. Rutland, like many communities throughout the region, has been plagued by crime and drug abuse. "The crime rate here is unbelievable. I see it sitting here day in and day out," Horton said.

Police are continuing their investigation, but no arrests have been made. "We're actively following up on some leads, but it's still developing," Commander Prouty said. "It doesn't look like we have anyone injured."

Police say they are actively looking for a 2009 Toyota Camry bearing Vt registration GMR257 that appears to have been involved in the incident. Call the Rutland Police with any information.