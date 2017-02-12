Former Dartmouth QB makes Lady Gaga pass

Patriots fans are still celebrating the team's Super Bowl victory, and one Dartmouth College graduate-- who now lives in Texas-- is still relishing the special role he played during the halftime show.

Lady Gaga performed several songs at the half. She ended the half time show by dropping her microphone and jumping off stage while catching a pass. Off camera it was Brian Mann who made the throw. The former star Dartmouth QB now works in the sports department at Rice University in Houston.

"They had someone lined up that was going to make the throw, and for whatever reason he changed his mind, so the folks who are in charge of the talent for the half time show called the Rice Athletic Dept. It was incredible, unlike anything I'd ever experienced before because it was live. You get one shot to get this right, and if we had missed that -- either I made a bad throw, or she had dropped the pass -- the conversation you and I would be having right now would be very different," Mann said.

Mann posed for a photo with the superstar as they both celebrated the successful completion. He says it's an experience he will never forget.