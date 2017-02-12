Former Dartmouth QB makes Lady Gaga pass

A Benson man is charged with sexual assault.
Outraged parents and teachers say their school principal isn't keeping students safe.
A fight over lumber has a group of Canadian mayors making its case in Washington.
Voters in Plattsburgh are saying "yes" to next year's school budget.
New trouble for a former Vermont paraeducator accused of sexually assaulting a student. Police say she is charged again for allegedly having contact with a child.
The man facing second-degree murder charges in a Montpelier murder has agreed to return to Vermont to face charges.
Police say a Stowe man was driving drunk when he crashed his car Monday night.
Police in Vermont are preparing for an extensive recovery effort to retrieve the body of a man on a rock shelf 300 feet from a steep drop-off.
