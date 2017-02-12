Quantcast

Fight over renewable energy comes to New Hampshire

By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire already lags behind most of its neighbors in expanding its use of renewable energy but that hasn't stopped several groups from attacking the nascent efforts.

Critics support a bill that would pull New Hampshire out of a nine-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. They are led by the Americans for Prosperity group founded by the billionaire Koch brothers.

The regional initiative has reduced carbon dioxide emissions from electrical generation by 40 percent over the last decade.

The groups are targeting another bill that calls for repealing the state's plan to require utilities to get a percentage of their power from renewable sources.

Supporters of the bills argue they would help bring down energy prices. But opponents contend there is little connection between these programs and high costs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

