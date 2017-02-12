Quantcast

Online cookbook features North Country business recipes

COLEBROOK, N.H. (AP) - Want to try cooking some moose chili or fiddlehead ferns? There's a free online cookbook featuring recipes from 22 businesses in New Hampshire's North Country.

The "Taste of New Hampshire's Grand North" features recipes ranging from beverages to healthy snacks and vegetables, to main courses and desserts.

The cookbook points out the Grand North has many regional foods that are rooted in history, like Native Americans' use of maple sap. There's a maple margarita from Fuller's Sugarhouse, maple teriyaki from The Rocks Estate, and salmon with maple dijon cream sauce from the Rainbow Grille among the recipes.

Desserts include peppersass cookies from the Mount Washington Cog Railway, white chocolate dipped ginger cookies from Santa's Village, and the Riverfire Pumpkin Pie.

Online:

http://www.nhgrand.com/recipe-book/

