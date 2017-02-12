Quantcast

Two Vermont men arrested in Massachusetts for heroin

Photos Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police Photos Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police
HOLYOKE, Mass. -

Two Vermont men face drug charges after being pulled over in Massachusetts.

Police say 19-year-old Brandon Heist and 25-year-old Kyle Darrell were in possession of 790 bags of heroin when their vehicle was stopped on Interstate 91 in Holyoke, Massachusetts. The Springfield, Vermont men are charged with trafficking along with several other charges. Bail was set at $540 pending their arraignment. 

