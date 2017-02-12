Top 3 on 3 for February 12th

At number three, UVM got it done on both ends of the floor Thursday against UNH. Anthony Lamb with the huge swat on defense, then Cam Ward drained the transition trey as the Cats remained unbeaten in America East play.



At number two, Matt St. Amour has been a star over the last four years for Middlebury, and this weekend was no different. After moving into sixth on the all time scoring list Friday, St. Amour put up 28 on Saturday to pass not one but two more names on that list as Middlebury claimed a share of the NESCAC title.



And at number one, a little effort goes a long way. Spaulding's Denver Heath demonstrated that on Wednesday by diving and slapping it past the CVU keeper as the Tide rolled to a 6-2 win at Cairns Arena. Heath with one of the goals of the year taking the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.