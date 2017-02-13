Learning more than driving

It's a parents' dream come true to watch their children accomplish their goals. One dad has teamed up with Essex Speedway not to teach his son how to drive early on in life, but for something much greater than that.

It's the weekend, which means this go-kart track will be bustling. That is except for Sunday mornings, when Harry Sherman shows up with his 14-year old son, Evan. They have the speedway all to themselves for a half hour a week, something Evan usually enjoys.

"It's very obvious his self-esteem went way through the roof," Sherman said.

Sherman hopes one day his son will feel confident enough to take laps with other kids his age, which is a big deal. Evan is autistic. "Things that we screen out are almost painful to him at times," Sherman said.

The loud engines mixed with crowds, lights, and a lot of moving parts can feel more than overwhelming to Evan. "A sound like clapping can sound like a machine gun fire to a child with autism," Sherman said. The Hinesburg dad says his son lives on YouTube, watching race cars all the time. Most weeks Evan loves getting behind the wheel.

When raising a child with special needs, Sherman says anything goes. On this day Evan didn't wan't to drive."You never know exactly what his mood is, how he's feeling, what he wants," Sherman said.

And it's not just here that Evan's family uses that mentality. "A lot of people see a child with autism jumping around and they say 'why doesn't the parent stop him from doing that?' Well because that calms him down," Sherman said.

Waving his arms around helps Evan feel more comfortable in public. Diagnosed at the age of three, this teen has never been able to speak, other than a version of the word "yes."

"Like all children, he wishes to be part of this world," Sherman said. "He wishes to just be involved."

Who knows how long that will take, but it's an opportunity Sherman says is well worth his Sunday mornings.