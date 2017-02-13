Learning more than driving

Police say a Bennington woman was drunk when she crashed her car with a child inside.
Police in Berlin hope the public can help them identify a suspected thief.
The finalists are in on the new mascot for South Burlington High School.
New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for April was 2.8 percent, unchanged from the March rate.
The developer of a Burlington, Vermont, mall says court delays are costing the project thousands of dollars.
The Democratic speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives says efforts to negotiate a deal on teacher health insurance with Republican Gov. Phil Scott have reached an impasse.
A New Hampshire legislative committee is recommending that no action be taken against a Republican lawmaker who created a misogynistic online forum and a Democratic lawmaker accused of making offensive comments on Twitter.
A New Hampshire lawmaker has been arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, stemming from a May 4 incident in Pembroke.
