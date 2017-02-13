Sargento cheese recall

Sargento Foods Inc. has issued a recall for several cheese products due to a potential listeria contamination.

The products affected include Sargento Ultra thin sliced Longhorn Colby, Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, Nacho and Taco Cheese, Off the Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack, Colby Jack Cheeses, Sliced Colby Jack Cheese, and Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese.

For more details on the recall you can go to www.info.sargento.com