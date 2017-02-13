Quantcast

Man injured in Pownal snowmobile crash

POWNAL, Vt. -

Vermont State Police are urging snowmobile riders to wear protective gear after a snowmobile crash this weekend at Indian Massacre Road in Pownal.

Officials say Elijah Dickinson had stopped to get off his snowmobile when Christopher Dickson ran into Dickinson with his snowmobile. Dickinson suffered severe injuries to his leg and was eventually airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Officials say Dickinson was not wearing reflective gear making it hard for him to be seen. The crash is under investigation.

